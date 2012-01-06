Rapper and comedian Nick Cannon arrives during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey said on Friday her husband Nick Cannon was expected to go home this weekend after being hospitalized with kidney problems.

Cannon, 31, host of TV show "America's Got Talent" fell ill with what Carey called "mild kidney failure" while the couple were in Aspen, Colorado over the New Year.

Carey had asked fans for prayers earlier this week. But on Friday she posted a Twitter message saying; "Nick is in stable condition with a good prognosis, hopefully he'll be discharged within 2 days. As always he's laughing and in good spirits.

"Thank you everyone for all the love & concern," she added, posting a photo of the pair cuddling together in a hospital bed.

Carey, 41, married Cannon in 2008 and gave birth to twins last year. Cannon was transferred from Colorado to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)