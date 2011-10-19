Mariska Hargitay attends an event marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the East Room at the White House in Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

LOS ANGELES "Law and Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay and her husband have adopted a baby boy just six months after doing the same with a baby girl, the actress told People Magazine on Wednesday.

Hargitay, 47, who married theatre actor Peter Hermann, 44, in August 2004, adopted Andrew Nicolas after he was born over the summer. The couple adopted Amaya Josephine in April this year, and they have a 5 year-old biological son named August.

The actress told People she was surprised at the speed of the second adoption, but said it "felt right."

"We never in a million years thought it would happen this quickly, but something inside of us knew that this was right, and we said, 'Yes, yes, yes!'" said Hargitay.

Hargitay is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC's "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," which has garnered her both Emmy and Golden Globe wins. The show is currently in its 13th season.

