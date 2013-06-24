China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON Sterling fell to a near three-week low on Monday against the broadly stronger dollar which rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it stood ready to scale back its stimulus programme.
The pound was down 0.4 percent at $1.5360, its lowest since June 5, retreating further away from a four-month high of $1.5753 hit last Monday. Support was cited around the May 24 low of $1.5067.
(Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Anirban Nag)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.