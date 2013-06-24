LONDON Sterling fell to a near three-week low on Monday against the broadly stronger dollar which rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it stood ready to scale back its stimulus programme.

The pound was down 0.4 percent at $1.5360, its lowest since June 5, retreating further away from a four-month high of $1.5753 hit last Monday. Support was cited around the May 24 low of $1.5067.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Anirban Nag)