LONDON Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 month high versus the euro and a session high versus the dollar on Tuesday after data showed that UK construction activity grew at its fastest pace in nearly six years in August.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to 84.46 pence, its lowest since May 21, from 84.60 pence before the data was released.

The pound was up 0.3 percent against the dollar to a high of $1.5605 from $1.5581 before the data.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Jessica Mortimer)