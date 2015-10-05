LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
LONDON Glencore's (GLEN.L) CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo were "very accommodative" to copper production cuts proposed by the commodities giant.
"We are not stopping the projects. We stop producing but we are finishing the construction," he told the FT Africa Summit in London.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
BRUSSELS An attempted merger between the German and British stock exchanges was struck down by European regulators on Wednesday, formally ending a deal that unravelled in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.