SINGAPORE Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as investors cut holdings in the regional units after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering signals on more policy easing, although investors bought on dips, locking them in the recent ranges.

Expectation of yuan weakness also increased, adding to the pressure. China's Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing will allow the yuan to float more freely and the People's Bank of China fixed the currency weaker on Tuesday.

Regional currencies found relief as risky assets including stocks jumped after the Fed slightly upgraded its economic outlook and after strong economic data from the United States and Germany.

"Investors cut bets on Asian currencies as hopes for more U.S. quantitative easing weakened. But the Fed is not absorbing liquidity yet and Asia will not see outflows soon. A firm dollar backed by a strong economy has not been bad to Asian currencies, historically," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

"Still, we may not see strong long-betting on Asia as long as investors are worried about slowing economies such as China and in Europe," Jeong added.

The concerns have prompted investors to take profits from emerging Asian currencies, main beneficiaries of inflows from ample liquidity bolstered by major central banks' monetary policy easing to boost growth.

On Wednesday, offshore funds sold the won, but the South Korean currency's downside was limited by shipbuilders' demand.

"The recent range is getting stronger with risk-on factors offsetting a firm dollar. But downside for dollar/won would be limited," says a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.

The won has moved between 1,111.8 per dollar and 1,132.4 since February.

The Singapore dollar also shed, while the city-state's currency found immediate support at 1.2630 per greenback, a cluster of highs on hourly charts.

The next support level is seen at 1.2654-58, the low of March 6 and a 55-day moving average.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 4.00 a.m. British time

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 83.12 82.95 -0.20

Sing dlr 1.2603 1.2580 -0.18

Taiwan dlr 29.504 29.528 +0.08

Korean won 1123.90 1121.50 -0.21

Baht 30.67 30.62 -0.18

Peso 42.69 42.66 -0.07

Rupiah 9190.00 9160.00 -0.33

Rupee 49.87 49.93 +0.13

Ringgit 3.0360 3.0350 -0.03

Yuan 6.3356 6.3270 -0.14

Change so far in 2012

Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move

Japan yen 83.12 76.92 -7.46

Sing dlr 1.2603 1.2969 +2.90

Taiwan dlr 29.504 30.290 +2.66

Korean won 1123.90 1151.80 +2.48

Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87

Peso 42.69 43.84 +2.69

Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41

Rupee 49.87 53.08 +6.45

Ringgit 3.0360 3.1685 +4.36

Yuan 6.3356 6.2940 -0.66

(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)