SINGAPORE Sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies deteriorated in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in September.

Short positions on the Malaysian ringgit's hit the largest since early January as the country's political crisis deepened, according to the survey of 22 fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.

The ringgit fell to 3.8935 per dollar, a level last seen during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, when the country subsequently pegged it to 3.8000 to the dollar.

Investors were losing confidence on Malaysia as political pressure piled up on Prime Minister Najib Razak over corruption allegations swirling around indebted state-fund 1MDB.

Caution grew over the prospect of further interventions by the central bank to prop up the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, but doubts also lingered over how heavily Bank Negara Malaysia would intervene with foreign exchange reserves falling.

Hopes for gains in China's yuan waned, with long positions falling to less than a third from the previous survey.

In the previous survey published on July 23, long positions in the yuan hit a one-month high as the authorities' support measures for the equity markets reduced share price volatility. But the central bank has repeatedly vowed to keep the exchange rate steady.

Chinese stock markets skidded 14 percent in July, their biggest monthly loss in nearly six years, and are now down some 25 percent from mid-June highs.

Short positions on the Thai baht's rose to the largest since February 2012, when Reuters started including the currency in the positioning survey, as slowing growth caused capital outflows. The baht fell to a six-year low on July 31.

Thailand's central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate steady again, indicating its belief that the weakening baht can aid exports and economic recovery better than a rate cut can.

Such a stance prompted foreign investors to reduce bond holdings which they had bought before on expectations that a rate cut may boost bond prices.

Bearish bets on the Philippine peso grew to the largest since August 2013 as it fell to a five-year low amid signs of an economic slowdown. Foreign investors were net sellers of local stocks in the previous four consecutive weeks, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange data.

Philippine annual inflation slowed to a record low of 0.8 percent in July. The central bank will review the need to adjust its monetary stance at its rates meeting on Aug. 13, its governor said on Wednesday.

The Taiwan dollar's short positions rose to the highest since mid-December last year. The island's economic growth slowed to a three-year low in the second quarter on a collapse in exports amid weak global demand for key technology products.

Short positions in the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah hit the largest since mid-March.

Bearish bets on South Korea's won eased with caution over possible support by the foreign exchange authorities, but short positions still hovered around an eight-month high hit two weeks ago.

The Indian rupee's bearish bets slightly rose, but the sentiment was much better than other emerging Asian currencies on hopes of a medium-term increase in limits on foreign investments. Falling inflation and stronger economic growth prospects also helped sentiment on the currency.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart backed September for the start of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal this week that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike next month. He is considered a centrist on the committee.

The poll is focussed on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)