SYDNEY/WELLINGTON The Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied on Monday after the surprise withdrawal of Lawrence Summers from the race to be head of the U.S. Federal Reserve supported risk appetite.

The Aussie gained more than a full U.S. cent to a peak of around $0.9370 (587 pence), its highest in three-months, while the kiwi jumped to $0.8234, reaching levels not seen since mid-May.

Investors were wagering that U.S. monetary policy would stay easier for longer should the other leading candidate for Fed chair, Janet Yellen, get the job.

The Aussie last traded at $0.9333, from $0.9240 in New York on Friday.

Key resistance was found at $0.9375, the 100-day moving average and a sustained break above would open the way to $0.9510, the 38.2 percent of the $0.8848-$1.0582 move.

The Aussie found good support against the euro, yen and pound, helped by buoyant Asian bourses.

Paradoxically, the squeeze higher for the Aussie increases the risks the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will resume its easing policy to offset the impact of a strong currency on the economy.

Markets are only pricing in around 5 basis points of easing on a 12-month horizon. Yet a majority of economists expect an easing by year-end as the RBA looks to stimulate non-resource sectors to replace a peak in the mining boom.

Many analysts suspect that should the Aussie hold above 90 U.S. cents, the RBA could opt to cut again.

"I don't think the Aussie gains are sustainable, it's more positioning adjustments than genuine buying," said a trader at a European bank in Singapore, citing stop-loss buying activity.

"The move seems over-done and $0.9250 is where it should be," he said.

The New Zealand dollar catapulted to a four-month high of $0.8230 to last trade at around $0.8200.

The kiwi had already been underpinned by last week's Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary statement, which pointed to rate rises starting sometime next year.

The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and its tapering policy is the key event this week, with the odds seen favouring a stronger kiwi.

"The combination of a hawkish RBNZ...plus the likelihood the Fed will start to taper QE by a modest $10-15 billion means the NZ dollar will be free to reflect New Zealand's improving fundamentals and continue making multi-month highs," said Westpac senior strategist Imre Speizer.

He also said speculative positioning was also low, which would usually support the kiwi.

Near-term support for the kiwi was seen at $0.8170 with resistance initially around $0.8255 ahead of a more substantial hurdle at $0.8273.

A flurry of local data had little impact on the racy currency.

Real estate sector data showed median house prices rising 2.1 percent on the previous month to a record, although the number of sales dipped slightly. Separate surveys showed consumer confidence easing and service sector activity slowing.

Key local data this week is Thursday's second quarter gross domestic product report, which is expected to show the lingering impact of a drought. The economy is forecast to have expanded by just 0.1 percent on the previous quarter. <NZ/POLL>

In debt markets, Australian government bond futures jumped in line with U.S. Treasuries. The three-year bond contract rose 6 ticks to 97.085, while the 10-year contract added 9.5 ticks to 96.000, having touched 96.065.

New Zealand government bonds found a bid tone, sending yields 5.5 basis points lower. Yields on 10-year government bonds hit a two-year peak of 4.82 percent last week.

