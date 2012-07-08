SYDNEY/WELLINGTON The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit one-week lows versus a broadly firmer U.S. dollar on Monday after weak U.S. jobs data sparked a sell-off in higher-risk assets for the liquid greenback.

* Aussie at $1.0193 having slid as far as $1.0175, its weakest since June 29. Having retreated from a two-month high of $1.0330 hit last week, analysts say a sustained break below $1.0180 will pave the way to a fall towards $1.0125.

* Kiwi falls to $0.7955, also hitting a one-week low and reversing a rally to a two-month high of $0.8076 hit last week.

* Upward momentum in the Aussie and the kiwi sputters after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls suggest the world's No.1 economy is feeling the heat from the euro zone debt crisis, prompting risk aversion among investors.

* High-beta Antipodeans track losses in the euro which hits a two-year low versus the U.S. dollar as investors also speculate that tight rules attached to a euro zone bank rescue fund may ultimately do little to alleviate severe debt problems in countries in the region, including Spain.

* Aussie, kiwi also hit one-week troughs against the yen, as investors plough into the Japanese currency, another perceived safe haven.

* But the Antipodeans extend gains against the broadly suffering euro, which plumbs lifetime lows against both the Aussie and the kiwi.

* Australian job ad figures due later in the day, but given a light data and events schedule on Monday, Aussie, kiwi will driven by general market sentiment, and risk more selling if Asian stock markets suffer.

* Some market participants see limited losses in Aussie, kiwi given that more monetary loosening in the euro zone, the UK and China -- and possibly in the U.S. -- will widen the interest rate differentials between those areas and Australian and New Zealand.

* But signs that the Chinese economy is continuing to slow, which could show in GDP figures due this week, may weigh on the Aussie & kiwi, as slowing growth would lower demand for natural resources from Australia and New Zealand.

* Market participants see downward pressure on the Aussie after it breaks below technical support in the $1.0250-1.0260 region, which contained its 100- and 200-day moving averages.

* Traders focus on $1.0150 region, where options seen expiring later in the day and could act as a magnet for the currency.

* Technical signs also suggest more downside for the kiwi, after it falls below $0.8037, a trendline support level drawn from highs hit in February and April.

* Support seen at $0.7952, its 200-daily moving average, but traders see the risk of a fall towards $0.7920 in the near term if kiwi sentiment continues to sour.

* Australian government bonds rose on Friday, taking a cue from gains in U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. payrolls. Three-year contract indicated up 0.040 points at 97.610, while the 10-year contract edges up 0.030 points to 97.035.

* New Zealand government bonds also rise, nudging yields 2 basis points lower across the curve.

