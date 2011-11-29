BRUSSELS Yields on short-term Belgian debt shot up to their highest levels since November 2008 at an auction of three- and six-month treasury bills on Tuesday, mirroring Monday's increase in the price the country has to pay for its longer-term debt.

The country has come under increasing market pressure over the absence of a new government since a June 2010 general election. Unlike the current, interim, government, a new government would find it easier to tackle Belgium's public debt approaching 100 percent of annual economic output, which has led to a higher cost of borrowing.

"It is bad," said Peter Chatwell interest rate strategist at Credit Agricole. "It is illustrative of the deterioration of Belgian credit that we've seen since the last auction."

However, despite the difficult auction, interest rates in the secondary market for Belgian debt had fallen slightly, he said. "Over the last two days there's been an improvement in the Belgian market."

The yield on three-month Belgian paper was 2.185 percent at Tuesday's auction, up from the 1.575 the markets had demanded on November 15. The bid-to-cover ratio was 5.6 times.

The yield on six-month debt sold on Tuesday was 2.438 percent, compared to 1.086 percent at the last auction of this maturity in early November. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.76.

For both maturities the country paid the highest yield since November 2008, according to debt agency data.

Belgium raised 1.015 billion euros (863.83 million pounds) from the auction, at the lower end of a range of 1 to 2 billion euros the agency set on Friday.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded the country's debt rating to double-A from double-A-plus, citing Belgium's heavy outstanding debt.

On Saturday, however, Belgium's political parties reached a deal on the 2012 budget, paving the way for a new government to be formed soon.

Belgium sold 2 billion euros of medium and long-dated bonds on Monday at what will be the last such auction of 2011 but its 10-year borrowing costs rocketed by nearly 130 basis points.

Further details of the latest results can be found by double clicking within the brackets or at www.debtagency.be

