LONDON The Bank of England said it received offers totalling almost double the 1.7 billion pounds' worth of gilts with a maturity of three to 10 years it offered to buy on Monday in a reverse auction.

Bank said investors offered gilts worth 3.1 billion pounds, giving the bank a cover ratio of 1.81 in the buyback.

Last time Bank purchased the same bonds, on November 28, it received offers totalling 2.38 times the amount it proposed.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)