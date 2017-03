LONDON Sterling turned flat, erasing losses suffered since the Bank of England said in its Inflation Report that it planned to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, while short sterling futures reversed earlier gains.

Traders said the report, and comments by BoE governor Mark Carney were not as dovish as some in the market had positioned for. Carney said forward guidance did not mean the BoE was promising to keep rates low for a particular period of time.

Sterling was last flat at $1.5340, off a low of $1.5205 hit immediately after the Inflation Report was released. The euro was flat at 86.70 pence, off a session high of 87.305 pence.

Gilt futures fell to stand 38 ticks lower on the day. Short sterling futures reversed earlier gains to stand little changed.

Britain's FTSE 100 index extended losses and was down 1 percent at 1007 GMT.

(Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Anirban Nag)