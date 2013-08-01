LONDON Sterling rose while gilts and UK shares fell on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing target unchanged, as expected, and issued no accompanying statement.

Some in the market were concerned the Bank would release a statement reaffirming a commitment to low interest rates for a prolonged period. It is expected to lay out plans for giving "forward guidance" on monetary policy when it presents its Quarterly Inflation Report next week.

Sterling rose to $1.5238 from $1.5181 before the announcement, while the euro fell to a session low of 86.85 pence to trade down 0.6 percent on the day.

September short sterling futures fell and were last down 2 basis points at 99.49, down from 99.52 before the Bank announcement.

September gilt futures fell by more than 20 ticks and were last 40 ticks up on the day at 113.08, having stood at 113.24 shortly before the Bank announcement.

Britain's FTSE 100 erased earlier gains to trade flat on the day at 6,623.40 points.

