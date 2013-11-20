LONDON Sterling cut earlier gains on Wednesday, while gilts and UK shares pared losses after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers felt there were no major inflation risks and there would be no rush to raise interest rates.

The minutes said there was a case for not raising the bank rate immediately when the 7 percent unemployment threshold was reached.

Sterling fell to trade flat on the day at around $1.6119 from $1.6142 before the minutes were released.

The euro also edged up to 83.98 pence, trading steady on the day, from around 83.82 pence beforehand.

British government bond futures pared losses by around 10 ticks after the BoE release, and stood at 109.97, 24 ticks down on the day, at 0934 GMT. Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up on the day at 2.75 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 index slightly pared losses after the publication of the BoE minutes. The index was down by around 0.3 percent before the minutes were published, but then recovered slightly to stand 0.2 percent lower at 6,683.83 points by 0933 GMT.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer and David Milliken)