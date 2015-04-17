LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said that it would conduct 3 billion pounds of Treasury bill sales later on Friday, after earlier postponing them following a major outage in trading systems run by financial data company Bloomberg.

"Following the apparent resolution of technical issues experienced earlier today, the UK Treasury bill tenders, postponed from this morning, will now be conducted between 1130-1330 GMT this afternoon," the DMO said.

The DMO added it had cancelled bids submitted earlier on Friday and that bidders should re-submit them if desired.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)