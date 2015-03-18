LONDON Britain will hold seven conventional government bond auctions and three index-linked gilt auctions from April through June, plus a sale via syndication, the UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

The DMO said it would hold two short-dated, two medium-dated and three long-dated conventional gilt auctions during the period, including the sale of a short-dated gilt on April 8.

The details of that sale will be published next Tuesday.

The DMO said it would also hold three index-linked gilt auctions and one bond syndication over the period.

Following Chancellor George Osborne's annual budget earlier on Wednesday, the DMO said it plans to sell 133.4 billion pounds ($195.7 billion) of gilts in the 2015/16 financial year -- less than forecast by primary dealers.

