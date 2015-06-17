LONDON Short-dated British government bonds led a slide in gilt prices on Wednesday after data showed British wages grew at their fastest rate in nearly four years, boosting the chance of an early rate move by the Bank of England.

Strategists also said that BoE minutes released on Wednesday had a slightly more hawkish tilt than before, with less of a range of views on the likely path for interest raters.

Two-year gilts led the fall in prices, with yields up more than 7 basis points on the day when they peaked at a 12-day high of 0.61 percent at 0950 GMT.

"The wages data certainly spooked a few people," said Marc Ostwald, fixed income strategist at ADM Investor Services International.

December 2016 interest rate futures were down 6 ticks on the day, on track for their biggest one-day decline since the BoE said nearly two months ago that financial markets might be underestimating the pace at which it would raise rates.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 5 basis points to 2.04 percent, while 30-year yields were 3 basis points higher at 2.75 percent as they fell less in price than shorter-dated bonds that are more affected by interest rate changes.

Gilts also heavily underperformed German debt after the data, with the yield premium offered by 10-year gilts over Bunds widening by over 6 basis points to its highest since June 5 at 124.1 basis points as markets bet on higher BoE rates.

Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> still pointed to March 2016 as the likeliest point for the BoE to lift rates from their record-low 0.5 percent, but the chances of a rate rise by the end of this year had risen, Ostwald said.

The Office for National Statistics said total average earnings in Britain rose by an annual 2.7 percent in the three months to April, up from 2.3 percent in the three months to March and the highest rate of growth since August 2011.

Excluding bonuses, wage growth was the fastest since February 2009, though Ostwald urged caution in interpreting the figures due to knock-on effects from changes to income tax and regulations on bonuses in previous years.

The BoE has named wage growth as a key indicator of whether domestic inflation pressures are picking up, though with inflation only just nudging above zero last month, a rate rise is still some way off.

Wednesday's minutes showed that for two policymakers, the decision on whether to raise rates or not was "finely balanced" as it had been in previous months.

Some officials were likely to start to vote for higher rates in the coming months, said David Stubbs, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

"We are moving closer to a rate hike today," he said, though he expected the Monetary Policy Committee as a whole to hold off voting for a rate rise until next year. "If you look at the pattern of voting on the MPC, rate hikes don't happen all of a sudden. You get a couple of months -- even a quarter or two -- of some people voting for a rate rise first."

