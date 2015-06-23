LONDON The syndicated sale of a new 30-year inflation-linked British government bond drew strong demand on Tuesday, prompting the Debt Management Office to bump up its target for linker sales via syndication this financial year.

Britain sold a nominal 3.25 billion pounds ($5.1 billion) of the new 0.125 percent 2046 index-linked gilts and attracted orders worth 11.5 billion pounds, achieving a negative real yield of -0.582 percent.

In response to the strength of demand, the DMO said it would increase the amount of index-linked gilts to be sold via syndication this financial year by 300 million pounds to 15.2 billion pounds, reducing the unallocated portion of its supplementary issuance by the same amount.

"Against a global market backdrop which has clearly been very volatile and challenging, we have successfully launched a new long-dated index-linked gilt," said Robert Stheeman, the DMO's chief executive.

Long-dated inflation-linked gilts typically attract British pension funds and insurers, which need assets to match their very long-term liabilities.

The DMO said domestic British investors took around 94 percent of the allocation, and total proceeds from the sale were expected to be around 4.0 billion pounds.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.

One bookrunner said it was a very smooth transaction.

"Being quite a specific product, it's not as affected by the volatile background on Greece, like other euro bonds or international dollar market bonds are," the bookrunner said.

In the market, conventional gilt prices edged down and sharply underperformed relative to German Bunds, which rallied after Germany cut its third quarter issuance plans by 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in response to soaring tax receipts.

The premium 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund peaked at 127.2 basis points, its highest level since June 3, before falling back to 124 basis points, up 2 basis points on the day.

The 10-year gilt yield itself was up around a basis point on the day at the close of the session, at 2.11 percent.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)