LONDON British government bond prices edged lower on Thursday after making stellar gains in Wednesday's surge of investor risk aversion, but strategists were wary of calling an end to the rally in safe-haven assets.

Ten-year gilt yields were just over 2 basis points up on the day at 1.98 percent, while 30-year yields were 1 basis point up at 2.74 percent, moving away from the all-time low of 2.704 percent set on Wednesday.

Gilt prices showed their biggest one-day gains in two years on Wednesday, with 10-year yields sinking by more than 18 basis points on the day.

RBS bond strategist Simon Peck said there had been little fundamental economic news to justify the scale of Wednesday's gains, and that some technical indicators for U.S. 10-year Treasuries suggested prices were due to fall.

But predicting the exact timing was hard. "It's like catching a falling knife," he said, adding it was hard to know if some investors were still waiting to liquidate portfolios of risky assets and might put the proceeds into gilts.

Ten-year gilts' yield spread over Bunds widened by more than 5 basis points on Thursday to just under 124 basis points, after hitting its lowest since May at 118 basis points on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday, Britain is due to sell 1.4 billion pounds of the 0.125 percent 2024 index-linked gilt via auction. The gilt currently offers a yield of 0.70 percentage points less than retail price inflation, after the real yield hit a record low of -0.755 percent on Wednesday.

