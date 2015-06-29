LONDON British government bonds enjoyed their biggest one-day gains in months on Monday, bouncing off the previous week's lows after investors were caught out by an unexpected deepening in Greece's debt crisis over the weekend.

Two-year gilt prices recorded their biggest rise in eight months, while benchmark 10-year British government bonds rebounded from a seven-month low, pushing yields 12 basis points lower on the day to 2.07 percent.

"The clear driver has been risk aversion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital in Edinburgh. "The surprise announcement of the referendum caught the market on the hop, prompting a sell-off in equities and a safe-haven flight."

Stunned Greeks faced shuttered banks, long supermarkets lines and overwhelming uncertainty on Monday as a breakdown in talks between Athens and its international creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.

British government bonds underperformed against U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, with the yield premium which 10-year gilts offer over Bunds rising by 1 basis point to 128 basis points.

Stamenkovic said investors looking for safe homes for their money preferred the most liquid bonds possible.

Investors are also eyeing the possibility of a Bank of England rate rise in Britain, which economists think could come later this year, or, more likely early in 2016.

BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday that he opposed an "early lift-off" for British interest rates, and that recent solid wage data needed to be set against sterling strength, which would weigh on growth going forward.

Ross Walker, an economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said Haldane was currently the most dovish member of the Monetary Policy Committee, but he agreed with Haldane's view that British wages were unlikely to grow rapidly soon.

"I don't think we are going to get a big enough pick-up to encourage them to hike in November."

Tuesday brings the release of revised first-quarter official growth statistics, which economists expect to show that growth at the start of 2015 slowed less than first thought.