LONDON British government bonds suffered their heaviest daily fall in five weeks on Friday, ending a turbulent week in which prices have swung sharply as investors reassessed the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.

Greece appeared closer to reaching a deal with its creditors after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his party's lawmakers to back a tough reforms package to try to save the country from financial meltdown.

The prospect of a deal at a meeting of European Union leaders on Sunday helped share prices to surge and caused gilt prices to move further away from the two-month highs struck early on Wednesday.

Ten-year gilt yields jumped by 12 basis points on Friday to finish the main trading day at 2.08 percent, up around 8 basis points on the week and 30 basis points higher than Wednesday's low of 1.782 percent.

"It's all Greece-related optimism, without a shadow of a doubt," Marc Ostwald, fixed-income strategist at ADM Investor Services International, said.

Liquidity remained thin on financial markets, and earlier this week UK Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters that Britain could easily shift "from feast to famine".

Next week the DMO will sell 1.5 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of a new 10-year index-linked government bond on Tuesday, the same day that June inflation data is released and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses lawmakers.

Economists expect the annual rate of inflation to slip back towards deflationary territory after edging up in May, while Carney will make his first parliament appearance since February to talk about the economic outlook and financial regulation.

