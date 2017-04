LONDON The UK Debt Management Office (DMO) named four banks as joint bookrunners for the sale via syndication of a British index-linked gilt which matures in 2046.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS will run the sale of the 0.125 percent bond which will take place in the week commencing Nov. 30 subject to market conditions, the DMO said.

