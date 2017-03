LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it planned to launch a new 30-year index-linked bond via a syndication in the week starting June 22.

The gilt will mature on March 22, 2046, and further details -- including the gilt's coupon and the banks involved in marketing the bond -- will be announced in due course, the DMO said.

The DMO aims to raise 14.9 billion pounds ($22.77 billion)this financial year through four syndications of index-linked bonds.

(Reporting by David Milliken)