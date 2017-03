LONDON The UK Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that the new 30-year index-linked gilt being sold via syndication next week will carry a coupon of 0.125 percent.

The sale of the gilt, which will mature on March 22, 2046, is subject to market conditions, the DMO added.

BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Morgan Stanley will act as joint bookrunners for the syndication, which is expected to raise several billion pounds.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)