LONDON The cost of insuring against a default by the euro zone's core countries fell sharply in July, data monitor Markit said, as the prospect of ECB intervention eased fears the region's rescue funds might not be big enough to help Spain and Italy.

Although non-euro-member Denmark's credit default swaps were the best performing in July, falling by one-third, the cost of insuring German, Austrian, Finnish and Dutch debt against default fell by almost the same amount.

Markit's iTraxx SovX Western Europe index has meanwhile tightened 66 basis points to 257 basis points in the last two months, Markit said in a report released this week.

"The European Central Bank signalled it would step in (to buy bonds) so a lot of short positions in Germany that have built up in CDS have been reduced," said Markit analyst Gavan Nolan.

Prior to ECB chief Mario Draghi's pledge in late July that the central bank would do whatever it took to preserve the euro, expectations were growing that Spain and even Italy might need full sovereign bailouts.

But with the euro zone's two rescue funds, the EFSF and the permanent ESM not having enough cash to cover the cost of an Italian bailout, the worry was that the bloc's richer core would need to commit more cash to hold the euro zone together.

"Without the ECB, there are doubts the EFSF and ESM would be big enough to support Spain and Italy," Nolan said.

"The ECB (intervening) would take some of the pressure off the rescue funds."

The cost of insuring against a default by Germany fell 32 percent in July, to 67 basis points, meaning it costs $67,000 to insure $10 million euros of German debt over five years.

Austrian five-year CDS fell 31 percent to 113 bps, while CDS on Finnish debt fell 29 percent to 50 bps, and their Dutch equivalent declined 28 percent to 78 bps.

Nolan said that while the rally might consolidate during August, sentiment could swiftly reverse in September given "potential hurdles".

These include a German constitutional court decision on whether the country can legally ratify the ESM, without which the bailout fund cannot operate. The conditions likely to be imposed on Spain if Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asks for European aid in September as expected are another unknown.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)