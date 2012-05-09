LONDON Spanish government bond yields broke through the psychologically important 6 percent level as concerns about the country's leveraged banking system hurt appetite for risk, benefiting a sale of five-year safe-haven German bonds.

Concerns that Spanish banks would be forced to raise money to cover their property assets put pressure on European stock markets and the country's bond yields rose beyond 6 percent - above which a move towards unsustainable levels tends to accelerate.

This backdrop, combined with uncertainty about Greece's political future, underpinned demand for German bonds at an auction and drove Bund futures to record highs.

"We have always made the point that (Spain's) bank and sovereign risk are closely correlated or very much interlinked and the market doesn't really discriminate that much," Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.

"It was really beneficial for both in January or February when you had this LTRO-related rally ... and now we are seeing the other side of the coin, which is that concerns regarding the banks are hitting the sovereign as well."

Spain's 10-year government bond yields jumped 18 basis points to 6.05 percent, having earlier hit 6.056 percent - their highest in about two weeks.

Shares in Spanish banks came under pressure after financial sources told Reuters that the country will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros (27 billion pounds) against loans to builders, as the country tries to rebuild confidence in a sector where huge losses have raised fears it may need an international bailout.

The move is set to be announced after Friday's weekly cabinet meeting and will form part of a wider banking reform which will include an injection of public cash into troubled lender Bankia.

The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default jumped 19 basis points on the day to 512 bps.

"News that the Spanish government are planning a capital injection into Bankia (has) raised questions about the demands of the banking sector on the sovereign's finances," Gavan Nolan, Markit analyst said in a note.

Italian bonds followed suit, with yields jumping 13 basis points to 5.76 percent.

GERMAN APPETITE

Uncertainty about Spain's debt-ridden commercial banking system combined with a post-election political vacuum in Greece which could compromise the country's life-support bailout money prompted investors to pile into safe-haven assets.

Demand for more than 4 billion euros of five-year government bonds was lower than at previous auctions, reflecting rock-bottom returns for investors, but the sale showed Germany was still able to borrow in times of market stress and pay much less than other euro zone countries.

"There were maybe a few nerves that it might be a bit soft given the outright level of yields but actually it came above the market. So pretty good result in the circumstances," said one trader.

After the auction was out of the way, the market was able to benefit from the negative sentiment towards peripherals, and German Bund futures hit a new all-time high of 142.85, up 30 ticks on the day.

"The auction tells us that it's no longer a function of yields - of course investors look for returns wherever they can get them - but I guess once again it confirms that the focus is increasingly switching simply to safety," Leister said.

The question over the medium-term is at which point would Bunds get so expensive and the situation in the euro zone so dire that international investors seek refuge outside the euro zone, analysts said.

"I think we have gone so far that there must be a turnaround very soon. But there are more reasons to be long than to be short our market," said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg.

