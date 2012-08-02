LONDON Spanish government bonds rose on Thursday after the country easily sold debt at an auction even as investors questioned whether European Central Bank President Mario Draghi would deliver decisive anti-crisis policy action later in the day.

The ECB bank kept interest rates steady at 0.75 percent, as expected, and investors were looking to Draghi's news conference at 1:30 p.m. British time to see whether he would back his recent pledge to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

Many analysts at the time took that to mean the ECB would resume bond-buying to cap Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. Inaction by Draghi could see Spanish yields retest euro-era highs and safe-have German Bunds rally, according to analysts.

"If they do nothing, the market reaction then is negative. Draghi cannot commit himself (and then not act). That would be a big dent to his credibility. So nothing, I don't think is an option," Deutsche Bank senior economist Marco Stringa said.

Ten-year Spanish yields fell 5 basis points to 6.69 percent. Five-year yields eased 5.6 bps to 6.12 percent, while the two-year equivalent shed 16 bps to 4.55 percent.

Analysts said the sale went well in difficult conditions though yields rose across maturities. The Treasury paid the second highest yield on its 10-year paper since the launch of the euro in 1999, underscoring the challenges still facing the euro zone's fourth largest economy.

"They sold above the maximum amount. In terms of borrowing costs the 10-year costs have risen but it's still a strong bid/cover although it's below the average for the year," Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.

"Now the next focus is the ECB. "That will be important for future direction of Spanish yields because although Spain has frontloaded a big chunk of supply they face a huge amount of redemptions and the financing costs are starting to go up."

Spain sold 3.1 billion euros of bonds, above its target. The average yield at the 10-year sale was 6.647 percent.

DRAGHI D-DAY

Draghi faces the biggest test of his nine months' leadership of the ECB, and any signs that he overplayed his hand could hit peripheral euro zone bonds.

His comments last week fuelled expectations that, at the very least, the ECB would resume its bond-purchasing programme.

For markets, analysts say, the best case scenario would be that this happens in tandem with the EFSF rescue fund buying bonds in the primary market. But that would be a long shot as it would require Spain to seek EFSF aid - a move it has resisted.

Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said if the ECB just said it would buy bonds, the yield spreads of Spain and Italy against Germany would narrow and their curves would steepen, with short-dated bonds benefiting the most.

Inaction would see yields on Spanish government bond yields test euro-era highs of 7.78 percent made last week, de Groot said, and even promises of future action may not be enough to prevent further selling in the periphery.

"So we are still negative on periphery and therefore positive on German Bunds at least in the near term until we have more concrete evidence that there is concrete action to back up all the promises that have been made in the past."

The yield spread between Spanish and German bonds was slightly tighter on the day at 534 bps, down from 613 bps the day before Draghi's comments.

Bund futures pared gains after the interest rate decision in choppy trading. It last stood 8 ticks higher at 143.58.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)