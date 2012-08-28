LONDON Safe-haven German Bunds rose but stayed in a tight range on Tuesday as uncertainty and optimism over the European Central Bank's plan to resume buying government bonds broadly balanced each other out.

Bund futures have struggled in the previous three sessions to break key resistance just above 144.00, which is roughly half-way between July's highs to August's lows

After tumbling to a seven-week low in mid-August on the prospect of the ECB intervening to relieve pressure on Spain, prices have recovered more than half their losses as uncertainty about the details of the programme made investors cautious.

"The market is expecting more details on the programme. When they want to start, which part of the curve (they will buy) and how they will fix the seniority issue of the purchases," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

German ECB board member Joerg Asmussen said the scheme would be tailored to dispel concerns it would be used to fund governments - a taboo for Germany's Bundesbank.

But details are not yet final. ECB President Mario Draghi decided to skip Friday's gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole due to a "very heavy workload", the bank said on Tuesday.

Unless the ECB puts some meat on the bones in the next few days, Bunds are more likely to break above the resistance than retreat to lower levels, traders said.

"As we get closer to the September 6 (ECB) meeting, people are going to get more and more nervous," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks higher at 143.95, having traded in a 143.62-144.06 range throughout the day and in a 143.42-144.13 range in the previous three sessions. That compares with intra-day moves of more than two points at the start of the month.

Such a tightening usually occurs when prices approach key resistance levels, traders said.

Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert expected Bunds to break through the 144.13-17 resistance area in the near term and then target July's high of 146.26. UBS's Richard Adcock said it was better to wait for a break of 144.17 before entering long Bund positions.

ITALIAN SUPPLY

Short-term prospects for Bunds will also depend on how easily Italy is able to sell its debt this week as bond auctions resume after a break over the summer period.

A sale of two-year, zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked debt went well, with Italy reaching its maximum target at lower borrowing costs than in recent sales.

However, a truer test of investor appetite will be on Thursday, when Italy sells up to 6.5 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds.

Longer-term Italian yields were slightly higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 10.5 basis points at 5.82 percent.

Analysts said they might rise further in coming days as primary dealers look to make room on their books for the new bonds.

"Given that the balance of risk is for further widening in yields it's likely we could see a bit of concession from pre-market levels but I don't think we're going to see a massive runaway yield rise," said Brian Barry, strategist at Investec.

