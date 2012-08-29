Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday on comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying that she was convinced Italian reforms would bear fruit and wanted to move quickly in agreeing a long-term European Union budget [ID:nB4E7HM020].
September Bund futures were last 14 ticks lower at 143.82, having risen as high as 144.37.
"There's slightly better tone news coming out," a trader said. "Merkel is meeting with (Italian Prime Minister Mario) Monti at the moment and there's a combination of statements coming out."
Another said Merkel was "very positive" on Italy.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.