LONDON German two-year bond yields dipped back to six-week lows on Tuesday as banks increased their take-up of ECB funds, lifting excess cash in the system, which could ease upward pressure on short-term interest rates.

Banks took 116.2 billion euros at the European Central Bank's regular auction of one-week unlimited loans, about 21.5 billion euros more than last week. The number of banks participating in the cash tender also nearly trebled, to 212.

The increased and wider allocation of funds is expected to relieve immediate pressure on short-term money market rates and implicitly on the ECB to ease policy further.

The ECB also only drained 152 billion euros versus the planned 177.5 billion euros at its weekly seven-day deposit take-up, which is aimed at neutralising the effect of sovereign bond purchases made at the height of the crisis.

Overall, the ECB's operations will release some 47 billion euros into the banking system, money which banks will not scramble to borrow from each other in the coming week.

"The fact that excess liquidity will now increase by about 45 billion-plus euro this week decreases the probability of having imminent ECB action," said Cyril Regnat, a strategist at Natixis in Paris.

He and other strategists said this should bring Eonia, the euro overnight lending rate, back around 0.25 percent or below in coming days from 0.359 percent on Monday.

German two-year bond yields would normally move in tandem with money market rates. On Tuesday, they were about one basis point down at 0.163 percent, a six-week low.

Two-year yields slipped despite Germany planning to sell up to 4 billion euros of two-year bonds on Wednesday. Ten-year yields were 0.5 bps at 1.74 percent.

Short-term yields have fallen recently despite the rise in money market tensions as many in the market said the recent spikes in Eonia above the ECB's 0.25 percent benchmark refinancing rate could increase the chances of policy easing.

"Further out the curve the impact from a rise in Eonia was quite small ... If it (the Eonia tensions) were to stick for too long, the ECB would be forced to take easing measures," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said.

At the ECB's January meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi laid out two triggers for more monetary policy easing: a worsening of the medium-term inflation outlook or an "unwarranted" rise in money market rates.

The ECB wants to avoid a tightening of monetary conditions that could slow the economic recovery and potentially push inflation even further below its close-to-2 percent target.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund's economist Olivier Blanchard said there was as high as a one-in-five probability of inflation turning negative in the euro zone. He urged the ECB to do all it can to anchor price expectations and boost demand.

UNCOMFORTABLE VOLATILITY

Speculation that the ECB will have to ease policy further later this year may subside in the coming week, analysts say. They attribute the recent spikes in Eonia rates to a fall in excess liquidity, which is cash beyond what banks need for day-to-day operations.

Excess cash last stood at just under 140 billion euros, down from a record of about 800 billion euros in mid-2012. It has been steadily falling as banks have repaid about half the roughly 1 trillion euros in three-year emergency loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012.

As repayments are expected to continue, upward pressure on Eonia may return at any time - possibly as soon as next week if demand at the ECB's next cash offering falls.

Elsewhere, Spanish yields rose 5 bps to 3.74 percent - underperforming the rest of the market - with traders citing speculation that Madrid might be preparing a sale of 10-year bonds via a syndicate of banks in coming days.

"People are probably making way for a syndication," one trader said.

