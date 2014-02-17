A man uses his mobile phone to take a picture of the euro sculpture outside the head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON Italian bond yields hit eight-year lows on Monday after ratings agency Moody's lifted its outlook on the country's credit rating to "stable" from negative as Rome prepared for a new government.

The move late on Friday came after centre-left leader Matteo Renzi led the ouster of his party rival Enrico Letta as prime minister, a move largely welcomed by investors encouraged by Renzi's pledge for a more ambitious government.

Renzi is due to start talks to form a government on Monday after receiving a mandate from the president.

Moody's said in a statement it had improved its outlook on the euro zone's third largest economy on the back of Italy's financial resilience, falling funding costs and diminished risk that the state may have to use resources to help recapitalise its banks. It affirmed its rating at Baa2.

Italian 10-year yields fell 7 basis points to 3.61 percent, a level last seen in February 2006. They extended last week's rally spurred by bets that a Renzi government could do more to revive an economy that has lagged euro zone peers.

"The Moody's upgrade to a stable outlook is good news in its own right ... The market overall has been resilient to recent political uncertainty," said Chris Clark, a strategist at ICAP.

"The broad consensus is that a Renzi administration would have both the ability and willingness to drive economic reforms through parliament and all that is seen as broadly positive for Italy," he said.

Italian 10-year yields have fallen almost 20 basis points since late last week when the centre-left leadership forced Letta to quit after 10 months as premier. Their risk premium over German benchmarks is back near three-year lows around 192 bps, reflecting the turnaround in investor sentiment three years after Italy and Spain got sucked into the euro zone debt crisis.

GAMBLE

Renzi has promised radical reforms to pull Italy out of an economic quagmire characterised by a public debt equivalent to 130 percent of total economic output and the highest unemployment since the 1970s.

Data last week showed the economic recovery in Italy lagging that of the euro zone in the fourth quarter. Improving its growth prospects is key to the country's attempts to curb its 2 trillion euro debt load.

Moody's said an upgrade of Italy's rating could not be ruled out in the event of "an effective strengthening of the economy's growth prospects triggered by the successful implementation of economic and labour market reforms".

Some analysts cautioned, however, that the manner in which Renzi took over and his stronger hand risked turning his coalition partners against him in the longer run. But for now, investors are taking the political changes well.

"Obviously Renzi is taking a gamble but it's a calculated risk. Doing nothing was the worst possible strategy for Italy ... There's a sense Italy cannot waste any more time," said Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.

"This sense of urgency is the driver of some of the decisions Renzi took recently. He probably thought it was time for action and he is doing it the only way he thinks is possible by taking control to try to move the reform agenda forward."

At the euro zone's core, German Bund futures were 13 ticks down at 143.47 ticks as a firmer tone in riskier assets such as equities following a stabilisation in emerging markets cooled demand for safe-haven bonds.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)