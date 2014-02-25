LONDON Portuguese government bond yields fell on Tuesday after Lisbon said it would buy back debt this week in a move aimed at easing its near-term financing needs as it prepares to leave behind an international bailout.

The country's debt agency said late on Monday it planned to buy back on Thursday bonds maturing in October 2014 and October 2015 that carry coupons of 3.6 percent and 3.35 percent respectively.

This would help Portugal face large bond redemptions of around 19.6 billion euros (16.1 billion pounds) this year and next as it seeks to exit its bailout in May.

Portuguese 10-year yields dipped 4 basis points to 4.88 percent, heading back towards 2-1/2 year lows around 4.82 percent touched in January. Five-year yields fell 12 bps to 3.77 percent, while two-year yields fell 19 bps to 2.18 percent.

"It's a reasonably significant step," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said of the buyback plans. "They've had a couple of successful auctions as well and it's created an impression that they're working steadily towards exiting the bailout."

He doubted, though, that Portugal could emulate Ireland, which exited its bailout at the end of last year without needing an international safety net.

He also said pending court decisions on a number of austerity measures could derail reforms, while subdued inflation could pose problems in cutting public debt, possibly forcing Lisbon to seek a post-bailout credit line.

European Commission forecasts on Tuesday showed Portugal was expected to grow at a slower pace than Spain, France or Germany this year and next.

"People assume Portugal will get out of the bailout relatively trouble-free and they should trade a bit closer (to Ireland)," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. "The rally has been quite strong ... it's all a search for yield. Fundamentals are out the window."

Irish 10-year yields were 3.17 percent.

BOND SWAP BETTER?

Portugal has already covered its 2014 funding needs after raising 6.25 billion euros from 5- and 10-year bonds sold via syndication so far this year, taking advantage of improved investor flows into higher-yielding euro zone debt as the region's economic outlook brightens.

UniCredit strategists said while the planned debt buy-back - which they estimated at up to 1.5 billion euros - demonstrated that the Portuguese Treasury was comfortable with its cash position, a debt exchange would be more beneficial.

"Such an operation would allow the Treasury to lengthen its debt maturity and it would also be cash neutral - and it usually involves sizeable amounts," they said in a note, pointing to debt exchanges carried out in December and in 2012.

Meanwhile, Italian yields dipped 3 bps to 3.59 percent after a solid sale in Rome of 3.5 billion euros of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds.

The sale was the first since 39-year old Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi took over as prime minister after engineering Enrico Letta's resignation last week.

So far, markets have responded warmly to Renzi's appointment after he promised vigorous structural reforms needed to revive a moribund economy. A bigger test of investor appetite may come on Thursday when Rome plans to auction up to 9 billion euros of bonds, including a new 10-year benchmark.

