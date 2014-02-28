LONDON Spanish bond yields reached new historic lows on Friday as persistent expectations that the European Central Bank will loosen monetary policy further supported lower-rated debt, even though inflation ticked up.

A slight rise in euro zone inflation in February, confounding forecasts of a fall, pushed German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, higher.

Money market rates also edged up, suggesting ECB easing bets were being scaled back somewhat. However, they remained at subdued levels that still implied markets believed that, with price rises still way below the central bank's target, it might eventually act to ensure the euro zone avoids deflation.

"The strong expectations after yesterday's German CPI figures were probably overdone in terms of what the ECB could do, so after today's slightly better-than expected inflation reading, many investors started to scale back their expectations a little bit," said UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani.

"But ... there are still expectations of further ECB easing in the market, and that's supportive for the periphery."

Spanish 10-year yields hit eight-year lows of 3.48 percent before the inflation data and retreated only as far as 3.51 percent afterwards. Five-year yields stood at 2.03 percent after briefly falling below 2 percent for the first time in at least 20 years, according to Reuters data.

The tick-up in inflation eased immediate pressure on the ECB to ease policy at its monthly meeting next Thursday. But if it relaxes monetary policy further in coming months, yields on top-rated German Bunds will remain at ultra-low levels, prompting investors to take on more risk and put some of their money into lower-ranked bonds in search of higher returns.

Italian 10-year yields held at eight-year lows around 3.48 percent. Greek 10-year yields fell below 7 percent for the first time since April 2010, hitting levels seen before Greece's EU/IMF bailout.

They last stood at 6.99 percent, having fallen as low as 6.78 percent earlier, while 30-year yields were just 7 bps lower at 6.92 percent.

"It's less clear-cut that the ECB will do something next week ... so there was a small corrective move," said Jean-Francois Robin, global head of strategy at Natixis in Paris.

"But if you look at Greek yields below 7 percent ... and at other peripheral yields, it's clear that the carry trade is continuing in Europe."

MONEY MARKETS

Money market rates edged higher, but expectations of more ECB easing have not been wiped out completely.

The Eonia rate dated for the March 6 meeting stood at 0.15 percent, rising almost 2 bps after the inflation figures. It was slightly lower than the 0.162 percent spot rate. Longer-dated Eonia rates were lower, trading at roughly 11 bps on maturities from June to November, reflecting expectations that the ECB may still act later in the year.

"I don't think today's inflation will be decisive, one way or another. I still think a lot of people expect something from the ECB," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.

February's blip only took inflation to 0.8 percent, still well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent and within the "danger zone" of below 1 percent drawn by the bank's president, Mario Draghi.

A third of the economists polled by Reuters before the inflation figures saw a cut in interest rates at Thursday's meeting, while a growing minority expect the ECB eventually to purchase government bonds and print money.