LONDON Euro zone government bond prices were broadly lower on Monday after data showed a surprise return to growth in French business activity and suggested the bloc's economic recovery is more widely based than previously thought.

The fall in prices was tempered by comments from European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen that the bank would keep interest rates low well into the euro zone recovery. Liikanen cited high unemployment and the fact that many factories are running well below capacity.

A survey showed business activity in France, the currency bloc's second-biggest economy, grew in March at the fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years, defying forecasts for a further contraction.

Similar purchasing managers index (PMI) data for Germany showed its private sector slowed in March, but the overall composite index showed broader growth in the euro zone.

"The market reacted promptly to the upside surprise in French PMIs but Germany is little bit weaker than expected so we are seeing a bit of a rebound and a limited setback in the market," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

German 10-year yields were 1.2 basis points up at 1.65 percent. Italian and Spanish yields were 1-2 bps higher, while French, Dutch and Austrian yields also edged up.

ECB, FED DIVERGENCE

German yields have pulled back from two-week highs hit last week after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen surprised markets by suggesting an interest rate hike could come earlier than many in the market were expecting.

Although euro zone money markets have all but priced out expectations of an ECB interest rate cut in coming months, the bank is seen keeping monetary policy ultra-easy with inflation seen remaining at ultra-low levels.

Liikanen also said on Monday that the ECB is keeping a close eye on the euro exchange rate to see how it affects inflation, and that it stands ready to act if the inflation rate appears headed in the wrong direction.

Euro zone inflation stood at 0.7 percent in February, far below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. The ECB expects inflation to rise slowly over the next couple of years to 1.5 percent in 2016 and it sees only limited deflation risks.

"At the moment there's no real deterioration in the macroeconomic side, which is speaking to the ECB being on hold for now, but what you still have to look at is the inflation numbers which could still see something happen from the ECB," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

Greek yields continued to buck the upward trend, extending last week's falls after Standard & Poor's said on Friday it may raise the country's credit ratings if growth picks up more substantially. S&P kept the rating deep in junk territory with a stable outlook.

Greek 10-year yields were last 16 bps lower at 6.76 percent with 30-yer paper yielding 6.62 percent, down 10 bps.

