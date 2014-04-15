LONDON Italian yields hit record lows on Tuesday as Rome drew strong demand from retail investors at its sale of a new inflation-linked bond.

Expectations that high-yielding euro zone government bonds will benefit from any future asset-buying programme by the European Central Bank also supported Italian bonds.

Bids placed for the BTP Italia bond came to 9.46 billion euros on Monday and Tuesday - more than half of the 15 billion analysts expected Rome to raise over the course of the four-day sale. On Thursday, the sale will be open to institutional investors as well.

"The fact that Italy is able to place a large amount of bonds domestically and tap into the country's wealth is a huge source of strength," said Thede Ruest, a portfolio manager at ING investment management which has a long position in Italian and Spanish bonds.

Italian 10-year yields dropped 7 basis points to 3.104 percent. Other euro zone government bond yields also fell, with investors lured by the ECB outlook.

ECB President Mario Draghi said at the weekend that if the euro kept strengthening the central bank would have to ease monetary policy further, in his clearest signal yet that the bank could set up an asset-buying programme.

Although several ECB policymakers have expressed deep reservations about beginning a U.S.-style programme of sovereign asset buying, long-term government bonds in some of the euro zone's most vulnerable countries have enjoyed strong rallies.

Strategists predict that so-called quantitative easing (QE)- or central banks buying assets with newly printed money - would keep pushing down borrowing costs in the periphery relative to those of core euro zone economies such as Germany and France.

Banks such as RBS and Credit Agricole expect the spread between Italian and German bonds in the 10-year maturity to fall to 100 bps by the end of the year, compared with the current 163-164 bps.

"I'd be very surprised if there wasn't further QE in the euro zone ... this year," said Bill Street, head of EMEA investments at State Street Global Advisers.

MOVING BACK IN

In another positive sign, Bank of Italy data showed foreign holdings of Italian debt are on the rise, with investors returning to a country some predicted might crash out of the euro zone at the end of 2011.

Foreign holdings of Italian bonds rose by 29 billion euros in January alone to 648 billion euros.

"Investors like us have been moving in but there is still plenty of money left on the sidelines from insurance companies and pension funds that hasn't been fully invested yet," said Ruest at ING IM.

Italy is gearing up to issue a new 15-year bond to take advantage of rising demand from international investors, Reuters reported last month.

Market makers in Italian bonds say many German, French and Scandinavian institutional investors have been stocking up on Italian bonds in the first quarter, while the expected return of Japanese buyers could push Italian borrowing costs even lower.

Italian bank UniCredit estimates that non residents, excluding the European Central Bank, still hold about 190 billion euros less than in mid 2011.

"I wouldn't say this gap will close completely in the next few months, but it is indicative of the margin of possible performance," said Elia Lattuga, fixed income strategist at UniCredit.

(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alison Williams)