LONDON Euro zone bond prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. data showed the world's biggest economy grew more weakly than expected in the first quarter though trade was choppy on mixed European economic numbers.

The market had reversed earlier gains after euro zone inflation data cooled expectations that the European Central Bank would need to immediately loosen monetary policy to support fragile economic growth in the 18-country bloc.

But U.S. figures showing the world's biggest economy grew at an annual rate of just 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the slowest since the last quarter of 2012 and below a 0.2 percent forecast, meant those losses were shortlived.

"Growth concerns are spilling over from the U.S. after the miss in GDP data and that helped to turn around the weakness in euro govvies," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz, adding that month-end related buying was also boosting bonds.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 3 basis points to 1.47 percent, near a 9-1/2 month low.

Spanish and Italian yields were 5 bps down at 3.02 percent and 3.07 percent, with other euro zone debt yields also lower across the credit spectrum.

The fillip from the U.S. data could prove fleeting, given expectations of a strong April non-farm payroll number on Friday, Schnautz said. A Reuters poll showed economists expect the U.S. economy to have created 210,000 jobs in March [ECONUS].

Later on Wednesday, the U.S Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from continued tapering of its massive bond-buying stimulus following its two-day meeting. Neither is it likely to provide any more guidance on rates rises, strategists say.

German 10-year yields had risen as high as 1.52 percent earlier after euro zone consumer prices nudged above 2009 lows in April. The 0.7 percent reading fell short of forecasts, however, and remained well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

Markets had been positioning for inflation to fall even further below forecast, after flash estimates for Germany - the bloc's largest economy - released on Tuesday were 0.2 percent below economists' predictions.

While the threat of deflation keeps alive the chances of a more accommodative stance from the ECB, strategists say more evidence is needed to spur action.

"One set of data is not enough," said Eric Oynoyan, Europe rates strategist at BNP Paribas. "If inflation falls back again, that will up the pressure."

The ECB next meets on Thursday May 8, although few in the market predict any surprise policy action then.

However, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer added further fuel to the speculation by saying he was personally in favour of one or two further measures, for example injecting more liquidity.

Strategists say such measures are likely to include a cut in official rates or an end to 'sterilisation', whereby the ECB drains euros from the banking system equal to its own holdings of government bonds bought at the height of the crisis.

A programme of asset purchases, or quantitative easing, which the ECB has referenced as a possible tool, is also on the cards. Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan reiterated on Tuesday, however, that the implementation of such a programme would prove difficult.

Immediate pressure on the ECB from money markets is expected to ease, with the euro zone overnight bank-to-bank lending rate tipped to fall from three-year highs as 100 billion euros injected into the euro zone banking system on Tuesday filters through.

