LONDON Irish bond yields held near record lows on Monday, a whisker above equivalent US borrowing costs, and were poised for further impetus from an expected ratings upgrade from Moody's this week.

Having dropped beneath UK Gilt yields for the first time in six years on Friday, Ireland's economic recovery coupled with accommodative central bank policy could see the country's 10-year bonds shortly set another key milestone.

"At some point, European and U.S. rates will sharply decouple, and we would expect Irish bonds to trade well through U.S. Treasuries," said Marco Brancolini, a rates analyst at RBS, which is predicting a one-notch upgrade for Ireland on Friday.

Irish 10-year yields outperformed other peripheral bonds on Monday, initially dipping 2 basis points at the open to hit 2.66 percent. Equivalent UK and US bonds were quoted at 2.73 percent and 2.64 percent, respectively.

The trend of ratings upgrades in the periphery was again confirmed on Friday, when first Standard & Poor's lifted Portugal's credit outlook to stable from negative, and then Moody's upgraded it by one notch.

This provided fresh momentum to a peripheral rally that had seen Italian, Spanish and Irish yields hit record lows, and few expect a major reversal of these gains with the European Central Bank ready to deliver fresh monetary stimulus next month.

"We still hear a lot of scepticism about the current yield levels, but the fact is investors are still here," said Luca Jellinek, European head of fixed income at Credit Agricole.

Others expect yields to fall even further.

"We could go much further through (current levels) given the right set of circumstances," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment-grade strategy at ING. "There is a belief now that the ECB is going to take further measures."

Scheduled releases of euro zone economic output and consumer prices on Thursday will be closely watched to see if they make ECB action more likely, as will low levels of liquidity in the euro zone banking sector, which are seen exacerbating money market tensions.

Traders said an escalation in unrest in Ukraine, after anti-Kiev rebels declared victory in a referendum on self-rule, was taking the gloss off last week's rally leading to some minor profit-taking elsewhere in the periphery.

Spanish and Italian yields rose 4 bps and 2 bps respectively, to hit 2.94 percent and 2.97 percent. Greek and Portuguese equivalents rose 10 bps and 5 bps to 6.21 percent and 3.59 percent, respectively.

It was a fairly unremarkable backdrop for Spain to announce it had hired a group of banks to manage the sale of its first ever bond linked to euro zone inflation.

Pension and insurance companies that need to hedge their liabilities against inflation have proved resilient buyers of linkers in recent years despite muted prospects for consumer price growth. However, with inflation now running at just 0.7 percent, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, extra demand for Spain's inaugural issue is likely to be capped.

"It is not a market where linkers shine," said Jellinek at Credit Agricole.

Spain's deal will be launched this week.

