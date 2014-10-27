LONDON German Bund yields inched higher, while Spanish and Italian yields fell on Monday after the euro zone bank stress tests showed no major bank was in trouble, while those that failed had only a small capital hole to fill.

The news that only 25 banks out of the 130 tested failed the assessment at the end of last year, with a total 25 billion euro capital shortfall, caused some selling pressure in Bunds, which perform well in times of heightened uncertainty.

Of the banks that failed, a dozen had already raised 15 billion euros to make repairs. The main problems were in Italy, Cyprus and Greece, with Italy facing the biggest challenge as nine of its banks fell short. Two still have gaps to plug.

The situation in Italy did not surprise the market, however, and did not stop yields on its debt falling on Monday.

Ten-year German Bund yields DE10YT=TWEB, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1 basis point to 0.90 percent. Equivalent Spanish ES10YT=TWEB and Italian yields IT10YT=TWEB fell 5 basis points, to 2.13 percent and 2.47 percent, respectively.

"There's some relief this morning that there were no Spanish banks in the test that failed. As for Italy -- that was already priced in," said Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank.

The good mood may be temporary if the German Ifo business survey due at 0900 GMT comes short of expectations to bring back the focus on the currency union's battle with risks of a new recession and potentially a deflation crisis.

A weak number could rekindle expectations of further European Central Bank monetary policy easing, potentially via a large-scale programme of sovereign bond purchases. While that should support Bunds, the impact on peripheral bonds is uncertain.

Two weeks ago the euro zone's lowest-rated bonds suffered one of their sharpest sell-offs since the height of the region's debt crisis on bad data -- a reminder that no matter what the ECB's stance is, southern European countries need to see a significant pick-up in growth to stabilise their debt.

The Ifo index is expected to fall to 104.3 from 104.7. ECONDE

Commerzbank rate strategists recommended investors to buy into the early weakness of Bunds ahead of the Ifo.

"The results are unlikely to change the overall course for the markets: core bonds will remain supported and ECB easing speculation, geopolitical tensions, turns in risk appetite and inflation numbers will continue to be important drivers," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)