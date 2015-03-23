LONDON Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday after ECB president Mario Draghi struck an optimistic note on inflation and data showed steady progress for the central bank's asset purchase programme.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, Draghi said he expected consumer prices to rise gradually by the end of the year even if they might remain very low or negative in the months ahead.

Traders said some investors took this as a sign that the ECB may end its bond-buying scheme early, though Draghi said it intended to carry out purchases at least until end-September 2016.

The ECB has spend 26.3 billion euros (19.15 billion pounds) on bonds in the new quantitative easing programme to pump more than 1 trillion euros into the 19-country economy.

"Draghi noted some satisfaction with how QE was going, and alluded to the higher inflation expectations which one would certainly expect to put core yields under pressure," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"I don't see why that would widen peripheral spreads unless you thought that this satisfaction implied an earlier end to QE."

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- nudged up 4 basis points to a day's high of 0.22 percent, while yields on Italian equivalents rose 9 bps to 1.30 percent.

Other traders said Draghi's comments on possible measures to limit banks' large exposures or increase capital requirements for certain asset classes had triggered investor concerns about changes to the risk-free status of government bonds.

Official data shows Italian and Spanish banks are among the largest holders of their own countries' debt.

Spanish yields were under pressure from the start of trading on Monday after the Podemos party made big inroads in regional elections, with a vote split across the political spectrum offering a possible foretaste of national elections later this year.

Sunday's vote in Andalusia showed the anti-austerity sentiment that brought the leftist Syriza party to power in Greece has taken root in Spain and ended the two-party system that has dominated for over four decades.

"The results show that there are political risks that will start to build into the second half of the year, and that was what started us off a little negative this morning," Cantor Fitzgerald senior analyst, Owen Callan, said.

One analyst added that the anticipation of upcoming supply, after Spain announced plans to sell a new 15-year inflation-linked bond, had also seen investors sell bonds in secondary markets to make room in their portfolios for new debt.

TSIPRAS WOOS MERKEL

Greek yields remained at some of the highest levels seen this year <0#GRTSY=TWEB> ahead of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' first official visit to euro zone paymaster Germany. He is seeking Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing to unlock the cash Greece needs to avoid crashing out of the euro zone.

Greek bonds and stocks won some respite last week after Tsipras assured European Union creditors he would soon present a full set of economic reforms to help release the cash.

Merkel has said no money will be released before Athens implements budget measures and other reforms, however, and Monday's meeting is not expected to produce concrete results.

With deposits flowing out of Greek banks and the government set to run out of money in coming weeks, Tsipras is losing time to persuade EU partners to release the funds.

(Editing by Susan Fenton and John Stonestreet)