LONDON Southern European sovereign bonds remained under pressure on Wednesday as the wrangling between Greece and its creditors raised the spectre of default and the country's exit from the euro.

The three-day sell-off in riskier assets has renewed a bid for safe-haven German Bunds, which could help demand for a 3 billion-euro 10-year sale in Berlin. Results were poor at auctions over the past two months as strong inflation data led investors to reassessed record low yields.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused the Greece's creditors on Tuesday of trying to "humiliate" the country with more cuts, amid warnings that Europe was preparing for his country to leave the euro.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields have risen to multi-month highs this week in one of the most serious episodes of euro debt contagion since the height of the debt crisis. Their 10-year yields were 4-6 basis points higher at 2.37 percent ES10YT=TWEB, 2.35 percent IT10YT=TWEB and 3.24 percent PT10YT=TWEB, respectively.

This week's rise has lost momentum as investors covered short positions before a Federal Reserve meeting that could signal its intentional to raise U.S. rates later this year. But Spain's 10-year yield premium over German Bunds is still at its highest since July 2014.

Portuguese and Italian spreads were at their widest since November 2014. They remain far from the gaps over Bunds seen in 2012, a sign of investor faith in the European Central Bank's firewalls, including its trillion-euro asset purchase programme.

"Clearly, the two sides seem to be further apart than ever, increasing the risk of a Greek accident," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"They could come to a last-ditch agreement, but at the moment time is rapidly running out. So we really are at a very crucial point in the whole situation in Greece unnerving investors."

Greece could miss a 1.6 billion euro payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 30 if it fails to conclude a reforms-for-cash deal with its creditors.

FED WAITS

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed an even chance of the country defaulting. The probability of its leaving the euro is still only one in three, however, and the 50 percent default probability suggest economists still see potential for a last-minute deal.

Greek 10-year yields were a touch higher at 13 percent. German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.81 percent DE10YT=TWEB.

Market focus is also on a Fed statement due at 1800 GMT, followed half an hour later by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference, where every syllable will be parsed for clues on the timing of a rate increase.

Better-than-expected jobs gains in May and signs of wage inflation have increased speculation the Fed is likely to begin raising rates in September. Some investors and analysts expect a second hike in December.

But traders are also expecting that the Fed will lower forecasts for 2016 and 2017, which may keep interest rates lower than previously expected.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)