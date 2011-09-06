LONDON Italian yields fell on Tuesday as peripheral euro zone debt benefited from rising risk appetite after Switzerland set a target for the franc, but yields were expected to rebound on doubts about Rome's ability to quickly push through austerity measures.

Italian 10-year yields were last 8 basis points lower on the day at 5.49 percent, with one trader saying the European Central Bank bought the debt in small amounts.

Italian 10-year debt yields rose as high as 5.64 percent to one-month peaks earlier and analysts said they could head back above 6 percent on concern over Rome's chaotic handling of a new austerity package and lack of concrete steps to balance its budget by 2013.

"Absent a new round of shock-and-awe intervention sizes we anticipate fresh new highs in BTP and other (peripheral) spreads soon," RBS strategist Biagio Lapolla said.

Italy and Spain, whose yields had been suppressed to around 5 percent on bond buying by the ECB in recent weeks, got a bit of a breather after the SNB action, which boosted risk appetite.

German Bund futures reversed earlier gains but traders said the retreat would be short-lived in the face of the euro zone's festering sovereign debt crisis and a gloomy U.S. economic outlook.

Italy is bearing the brunt of investor angst and growing ECB frustration after the government, facing fierce opposition from unions, tempered austerity plans which were a pre-condition for ECB purchases of debt in the secondary market.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to growing investor nerves, telling members of her Christian Democratic Union party late on Monday that the situation in Italy, as well as in Greece, was "extremely fragile."

CRITICAL SITUATION

The Italian government faced an eight-hour general strike on Tuesday as it scrambled to secure parliamentary backing for the 45.5 billion euro austerity budget.

Italian BTPs underperformed Spanish bonds, suggesting investors are associating more risk to holding the debt of the euro zone's third-biggest economy to that of Spain, the fourth-biggest.

The 10-year BTP yield premium over Bonos spiked to 30 bps, its highest since August 2009 and the cost of insuring Italian debt against default remained above that of Spain, according to five-year CDS prices from Markit.

"The Italian situation is getting fairly critical in terms of their ability to implement the budget in its original form ... The Greek situation is getting critical. There isn't a lot of good news," a trader said.

A row over the provisions of collateral for additional European Union loans to Greece and a disagreement with international lenders on why Athens has fallen behind schedule on cutting its deficit have added to the sense in the market that the sovereign debt crisis is spiralling out of control.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble piled on the pressure on Athens on Tuesday, saying Greece would not be able to receive another aid tranche if a delayed report from the IMF, the ECB and the European Commission is not positive.

Given this uncertainty, Societe Generale strategists said they preferred for now to remain short higher-yielding risk until there was clarity.

"Our hope is that the troubles can still be ring fenced, and contrary to many investors at this stage, we still believe there is time for the policymakers to improve the visibility around how public debt will be successfully managed," they said in a note.

The German Bund future was last down 35 ticks on the day at 137.95. It erased earlier gains which took it close to contract highs of 138.74 after the SNB move prompted some profit taking after the Bund's 2 point rally on Monday.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 4.4 bps up at 1.87 percent, still within sight of an all-time low of 1.799 percent plumbed earlier. Some traders saw the yield falling as low as 1.75 percent given a lack of tangible progress in tackling the debt crisis.

