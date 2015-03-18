LONDON Investors snapped up 3.3 billion euros of 10-year German bonds at a sale on Wednesday that fed relentless demand for top-rated debt in a market fretting about a scarcity of such bonds as ECB asset purchases gain pace.

The sale drew bids worth 2.4 times the amount offered, almost twice the demand seen at last month's auction of the bonds. The bonds were auctioned at a yield of 0.25 percent, half the interest rate offered by the bond and down from 0.37 percent at the previous sale.

Yields on 10-year German bonds fell in the secondary market after the sale, dropping to 0.25 percent, down 3.4 basis points on the day, from 0.26 percent beforehand.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)