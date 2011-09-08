LONDON German Bund futures extended gains to a session high on Thursday after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said there were downside risks to growth, while the risks to the medium-term inflation outlook were broadly balanced.

The December Bund future matched a contract high of 137.27, having rolled over earlier in the session, and last traded up 86 ticks on the day at 137.01. Euribor futures rallied across the 2012 strip, pushing implied yields lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares turned negative, and traded down 0.51 percent at 926.94 points.

(Reporting London Markets Team)