NEW YORK U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Tuesday, as a weak Italian bond auction and news that there would be no joint French and German statement on Greece rekindled demand for safe-haven debt.

Italy sold 6.5 billion euros in five-year bonds in an auction that drew barely any spare bidders. Meanwhile, French and German leaders struck down rumours that they would make a joint statement on Greece on Tuesday.

"People were expecting some good news," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast, Inc. "but now there's no statement. There's no news."

That realization led to a reversal of some overnight selling, brining Treasury yields back to near their closing levels from Monday. Beyond that, price gains were muted. Goldberg said it would take some more definitive bad news to get another rally going in the Treasury market.

"Volumes are a bit depressed this morning. We've seen Treasuries stabilise in a range so there isn't a lot of action going on. There's a reluctance to push yields lower at this point."

He identified the next technically important level in the benchmark 10-year yield as 1.90 percent.

"It's risk-on risk-off so quickly that people have been sitting on the sidelines for the past week or so," he added.

Benchmark 10-year notes, were last trading 1/32 higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent.

The Treasury Department is preparing to sell $21 billion (13.3 billion pounds) in re-opened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (6 p.m. British time) in the second of three auctions scheduled for this week.

Thirty-year bonds traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 3.26 percent. up from 3.25 percent late on Monday.

(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)