LONDON Spain sold 3.13 billion euros of government bonds on Thursday, with 10-year borrowing costs rising as investors fretted the European Central Bank might not deliver the bold steps to preserve the euro pledged by its chief Mario Draghi.

The average yield at a sale of 1.05 billion euros of 10-year bonds rose to 6.65 percent from 6.43 percent at the previous auction on July 5. Investors bid for 2.4 times the amount offered compared with 3.2 last time, below the 2.8 average at auctions of the paper so far this year.

Spain also sold bonds maturing in 2014 and 2016, at higher yields.

LATEST COMMENTS:

ALESSANDRO GIANSANTI, RATE STRATEGIST, ING, AMSTERDAM

"They sold above the maximum amount. In terms of borrowing costs the 10-year costs have risen but it's still a strong bid/cover although it's below the average for the year.

"Now the next focus is the ECB. That will be important for future direction of Spanish yields because although Spain has frontloaded a big chunk of supply they face a huge amount of redemptions and the financing costs are starting to go up. With not so low financing costs it will not be easy for Spain to reach their targets in terms of deficit reduction."

EARLIER COMMENTS:

ARTIS FRANKOVICS, RATE STRATEGIST, NOMURA, LONDON

"The auction was actually good. They issued about the target, the premium and covers were better. The only exception was the 10-year which was a bit weaker than the normal.

"The better demand is not really that surprising. There was around 7 billion of coupon (payments) so there is likely to be reinvestment, and with the ECB meeting in a few hours the market expects that there will be some kind of bond buying."

ANNALISA PIAZZA, MARKET ECONOMIST, NEWEDGE STRATEGY, LONDON

"The higher than anticipated amount is a sign of good demand and an 'opportunistic' move by the Tesoro that took advantage of the relative tightening of Spanish government bond spreads. That said, Spanish yields remain extremely high as market dealers are still pricing in elevated risks for the Spanish fiscal consolidation...

"All in all, a quite encouraging auction. However, we still see risks for the Spanish debt near term as risks of disappointment after today's ECB meeting remain high."

ACHILLEAS GEORGOLOPOULOS, RATE STRATEGIST, LLOYDS BANK, LONDON

"Good bid/covers, much better than the market expected and better than the last two auctions. Tails are also lower than Spain has been experiencing recently so that's overall better than the market expected. This has already had a positive impact on Italy in the market as well, it seems. Is it going to last? it all depends on the ECB."

PETER CHATWELL, RATE STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, LONDON

"The auctions were good, with better demand at the shorter maturities which looks to me like the auctions were driven by more short-covering demand. Certainly there is still a lot of doubt whether the ECB has the mandate to do anything which structurally tightens Spanish or Italian spreads."

ELISABETH AFSETH, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, INVESTEC, LONDON

"It's roughly at levels where we were overnight, but those aren't levels they will feel comfortable funding at for any length of time. But getting anything done at the moment is maybe an achievement and they are helped by the ECB later today and expectations that they will ... do something."

"The yield level certainly keeps the pressure on for (the ECB to resume bond purchases."

HARVINDER SIAN, RATE STRATEGIST, RBS, LONDON

"They look pretty good, top end of the range... the premiums are average. They are strong auctions in the context of what we have seen in Spain.

"I think the consensus is that the (ECB) is going to do some government bond buying, which is part of the reason that the market has pulled back shorts in Spain and Italy."

MARKET REACTION:

- Bund future down 10 ticks at 143.40 vs. 143.50 before auction.

- Spanish/German 10-year yield spread 530 bps vs. 537 bps before auction.

BACKGROUND:

- Spanish yields have fallen in the secondary market from euro-era highs close to 7.8 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB would do whatever it takes to save the euro, within its mandate.

- But doubts set in that he might not meet the market's high expectations when he announces the ECB's policy decisions hours after the Spanish auction.

- Spain still needs to raise another estimated 37 billion euros in medium- and long-term debt this year to fund its deficit and pay down its debt.

- Thursday's auction is Spain's last until September 6 as the Treasury cancelled, as it often does, one initially scheduled for mid-August.

- For weekly debt supply outlook, click

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Marius Zaharia, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)