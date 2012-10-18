LONDON Spain sold 4.61 billion euros of government bonds on Thursday, paying the least since February to borrow over 10 years and selling more of the paper than expected.

Investors bid for 1.9 times the amount on offer of the 10-year bond, compared with 2.8 times at the previous sale on September 20 and down from a 2012 average at 10-year sales of 2.7 times.

The average yield at the 10-year sale fell to 5.46 percent from 5.67 percent last month and an average this year of 5.91 percent.

Investors bid for 2.6 times the amount offered for a three-year bond, below the 2012 average of 2.87 times at such sales this year. The average yield for the paper fell to 3.23 percent versus a 2012 average of 3.83 percent.

Spain also sold four-year bonds, with yields falling and the bid/cover ratio rising compared with the previous sale.

LATEST COMMENTS:

ANNALISA PIAZZA, MARKET ECONOMIST, NEWEDGE STRATEGY, LONDON

"Today's auction went very well, following yesterday's rebound of the Spanish debt. Dealers willing to close their shorts and hope of some relevant decision on the future of Spain in the coming weeks have been supportive factors at today's auction."

EARLIER COMMENTS:

ARTIS FRANKOVICS, STRATEGIST, NOMURA, LONDON

"Overall the auction was pretty good. They managed to issue slightly above the target and the bid to cover ratios were decent and the premiums were pretty good. The major part for me was that they managed a higher allocation at the long end which is very encouraging. But it was somewhat expected given Moody's decision and improving risk sentiment.

"It seems like Moody's has averted one of the tail risks but as it happens it could swing completely the other way in a very short time. If the market sentiment continues to improve we'll probably see them tap bonds with higher maturity... But I doubt at this stage they will issue a new 10-year bond because it's a high risk strategy. Risk sentiment could deteriorate."

ELISABETH AFSETH, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, INVESTEC, LONDON

"It's good news they've sold a reasonable amount in the 10-year."

"Given that I think they might try to hold back before asking for any support. It's difficult to know when they will ask for it or if they will try to avoid it altogether.

"Given this kind of market access it is also difficult for other countries to justify providing that support.

"I still think they will ask for help at some point. There are plenty of risks regarding the regional budget and regional politics, the banking recapitalisation and the potential for that to increase ... and the lack of economic growth.

"I would be surprised if yields pushed much lower from here given all these risks."

MICHAEL LEISTER, STRATEGIST, COMMERZBANK, LONDON

"Very good auction across the board. The headline figures look nice, the bid cover ratios are strong and yields are on the downside. What is also indeed strong is the pricing side of things.

For example, the tail on the 10-year is one basis point, and for the five year it's two (basis points). Compared to the average, and when we keep in mind what happened in the first quarter of the year when we were used to double digit tails... clearly this shows demand is very robust for this paper. For now the market is willing to give it another go.

"We shouldn't be carried away, it's very much in line with expectations in terms of the auction optics and the market reaction. Of course at some stage there's a risk of profit taking but at this point in time the market sentiment is constructive."

EARLIER COMMENTS:

MARC OSTWALD, STRATEGIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES, LONDON

"All around very good. They have sold very evenly which is always a good sign, it wasn't all loaded into the shorter-dates. The cover was solid."

"Of course, one has to add, in Spain's case, that a lot of the reason for the big squeeze at the moment is the fact that so many people see the OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) as making short positions very difficult to justify.... So in many senses it's a very false market because it's not really telling you (whether) people feel comfortable about the outlook for Spain."

PETER CHATWELL, STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, LONDON

"Strong auctions in all maturities, and it may be significant that the 10-year was well bid given that this is a long way beyond OMT (Outright Monetary Transaction) territory and the bond trades over par. This is a step in the right direction and these results may themselves encourage further buying.

MARKET REACTION:

- Bund future down 4 ticks at 139.71 vs 139.66 before auction.

- Spanish/German 10-year yield spread 380 bps vs 387 bps before auction.

BACKGROUND:

- Spanish 10-year yields slid to 5.5 percent on Wednesday, their lowest in more than six months after Moody's Investors Service affirmed the country's Baa3 rating, surprising many in the market who had expected a cut to speculative grade.

- Spanish 10-year yields have fallen more than 2 percentage points from euro-era peaks hit in July, with two-year debt yielding less than half July levels, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever it took to save the euro. The ECB followed this up in August with a bond purchase scheme aimed at lowering the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone issuers provided they sought aid.

- Spain has yet to ask for a bailout.

- For weekly debt supply outlook, click <EURODEBT/O>

(Reporting by William James, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Marius Zaharia, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)