LONDON Italy sold 6.19 billion euros of government bonds on Thursday, with yields on a sale of five-year bonds dropping compared with the previous auction.

This was the first sale of Italian bonds since Moody's and Fitch cut Italy's ratings last week, citing the risks of an intensifying sovereign debt crisis.

LATEST COMMENT:

RICHARD MCGUIRE, RATE STRATEGIST, RABOBANK, LONDON

"Italian auctions looked to have been positive. The Treasury tapped the 5-year benchmark (4.75 percent Sept 2016) for 3.5 billion euros - the very top end of the 2.5-3.5 billion euro range. Cover was 1.34 versus an average of 1.48 for the last four 5-year sales. Positively, though, the average accepted yield dipped to 5.32 percent, down from the euro-era high of 5.6 percent at the previous auction on September 13. Incorporating the three off-the-run issues auctioned this morning, Italy raised 6.19 billion euros; at the upper end of the 4.0-6.5 billion euro indicative range...Overall, then, a reasonably positive outcome but with the still relatively elevated level of borrowing costs underlining the imperative of continued support from the ECB."

EARLIER COMMENTS:

ORLANDO GREEN, RATE STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB

"The Italian auctions seem OK at first glance, as the Treasury managed to raise the maximum amount target for the on-the-run 5-year, with some overbidding, although the cover ratio of 1.3 times looks solid rather than spectacular. Post-auction movement looks as though the supply was absorbed though there was some modest concession leading up to the auction this morning."

MARC OSTWALD, STRATEGIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES, LONDON

"Pretty much all of them, particularly the off-the-runs were sold at yield levels below what was indicated in the market. Covers weren't astounding but then I wasn't expecting them to be because there are a lot of end-investors who won't touch Italy at the moment and you can't blame them -- the market's been too volatile."

DAVID SCHNAUTZ, RATE STRATEGIST, COMMERZBANK, LONDON

"The bid/cover for the 2025 looks OK. However, the amount allocated was below 1 billion and it's not too long ago that Italy sold the complete size of such a bond in one go...so it's not very encouraging.

"They needed to test the waters but I don't feel very encouraged looking forward for ultra-long supply, especially towards year-end from Italy."

MARKET REACTION:

- Bund future down 23 ticks at 133.79 vs 133.85 before auction.

- Italian/German 10-yr yield spread 367 bps vs 370 bps before auction.

- BTP future down 70 ticks at 99.30 vs 99.24 before auction.

BACKGROUND:

- Italian yields have been climbing despite the pickup in risk appetite on optimism European Union policymakers were tackling the debt crisis, with the 10-year BTP yield around 5.82 percent, nudging near the 6 percent level above which borrowing costs risk becoming unsustainable.

- Further complicating the situation for Italy, Prime Minister Berlusconi faces a potential confidence vote after his ruling coalition narrowly lost a key vote in parliament.