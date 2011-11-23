LONDON Germany sold 3.65 billion euros (3.14 billion pounds) of new 10-year government bonds on Wednesday, in an auction which was technically uncovered after Berlin offered the lowest coupon on record for this maturity.

Demand at the sale was below this year's average, with a bid/cover ratio of 1.1 compared with an average 1.56. The average yield of 1.98 percent versus a 2.74 percent average.

LATEST COMMENTS:

ANNALISA PIAZZA, STRATEGIST, NEWEDGE, LONDON

"Without the massive Buba retention the auction would have been heavily undersubscribed. The paper was priced at an average 100.15 and low price was 100.01. The auction tail was a large 14 cents after the already large 10 cents at the previous auction.

"The auction was extremely poor. Despite the new paper looking attractive versus previous rolls in the grey market, the extreme richness of the German debt weighed on today's demand for the new line."

MARC OSTWALD, STRATEGIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES, LONDON

"It is a complete and utter disaster. If Germany can only manage an 0.65 cover in actual terms for what is going to be their next benchmark then what hope for everybody else?"

"It really tells you that the Bund yields are at the completely wrong level ... never mind that they are a safe haven. This does not bode well, it is the worst of uncovered auctions that we've had this year and little wonder that the Bund sold off on the back of it."

"A lot of it relates to very low yields. The other part is that market makers don't want to have a position because of the very distressed nature of financial markets as a whole. There's certainly a partial element of 'they would rather not have euros' in there."

JOHN DAVIES, RATE STRATEGIST, WESTLB, LONDON

"The tail is moving exponentially higher and they failed to get bids for 35 percent of the auction so it's a miserable looking sale and even worse than what we saw at the Schatz auction last week.

"It perhaps goes to show the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone crisis has escalated in terms of the overall outlook to incorporate even Germany."

EARLIER COMMENT:

ACHILLEAS GEORGOLOPOULOS, STRATEGIST, LLOYDS BANK, LONDON

"It's really bad. The Bundesbank had to retain 39 percent of the issue. Bunds are starting to lose their appeal because markets have to believe the euro bonds story and Germany is very close to start, essentially, to guarantee the debt of other countries. The real bid/cover was 0.65, not 1.1."

MARKET REACTION:

- Bund future down 41 ticks at 136.84 vs 137.21 before auction.

- German 2/10-year government bond yield spread 155 bps vs 154 bps before auction.

BACKGROUND:

- Yields on German bonds, seen as the least risky in the euro zone, have gradually fallen as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has spread.

- For weekly debt supply outlook, click