LONDON France sold 7.96 billion euros of long-dated government bonds on Thursday, in a sale which drew solid demand following a recent rise in yields.

The average yield at an auction of 4.02 billion euros of 10-year OAT bonds was 3.29 percent, up from 3.18 percent last month. The sale drew bids worth 1.643 times the amount on offer after 3.046 times in December. France also sold bonds maturing in 2023, 2035 and 2041

French yields have risen in recent weeks in part due to a threat by ratings agencies to downgrade the country's credit rating.

LATEST COMMENTS:

NICK STAMENKOVIC, BOND STRATEGIST, RIA CAPITAL MARKETS, EDINBURGH

"The auction seems to have gone reasonably well. They raised close to 8 billion (euros) which is the upper end of their planned target, yields are a tad higher than the previous auction and demand was OK. So it was satisfactory but not particularly impressive."

"The key thing is that they raised the upper end of the target and that should provide some support to the market."

MARC OSTWALD, STRATEGIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES, LONDON

"All in all, reasonably solid cover. It has been sold, with the exception of the 41s, it's been sold basically at mid-market levels so right in the middle between bid and offer, so that's good ..."

"I am unsurprised, there was always going to be a pretty solid round of domestic demand, it was always going to look much better than the Bund, simply because you are on completely different yield levels."

PETER CHATWELL, RATE STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, LONDON

"The AFT has issued very close to the top end of the expected amount, focusing heavily on 10-year and 30-year benchmarks. I expect the initial drop in the Bund when the results were released was due to the large issuance in 10s. Overall these auctions look OK, with the large size being a factor behind the lower bid-cover ratios and widening of auction tails above the average, but nothing to be concerned about."

RICHARD MCGUIRE, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, RABOBANK, LONDON

"Overall ... a decent set of results but likely in line with the seemingly positive expectations heading into the sale.

"However, given the clear risk of an imminent ratcheting up of market tensions as Italy's February-April redemption hump looms closer, today's sales should be seen as a successful battle rather than in any way determining the outcome of the war."

EARLIER COMMENT:

MICHAEL LEISTER, STRATEGIST, DZ BANK, FRANKFURT

"Overall it's a pretty solid auction. When you look at things like bid cover and particularly the price action going into the auction, where quite a concession was built in, it's nothing to get excited about. But, at the same time it should be enough to dispel concerns with regards to France's funding capacity for the time being."

"One has to concede the fact that they went for the 10-year and the 30-year and obviously that's a tricky place to be at the moment given that the short end and the intermediates are so well supported by the ECB. So, taken together it's pretty decent but probably not enough to trigger substantial relief."

MARKET REACTION:

- French/German 10-year spread 142 bps vs 142 bps before auction; French 10-year outright yield at 3.326 vs 3.322 percent.

- Bund future up 20 ticks on the day at 138.29 vs 138.22 before auction

BACKGROUND:

- Standard & Poor's warned early in December it could soon downgrade France by two notches and Germany by one notch if euro zone policymakers failed to come up with a lasting solution to the bloc's debt crisis.

- French debt's safe-haven status has been fading in recent months due to the country's exposure to troubled sovereigns such as Greece and Italy.

- The French/German 10-year government yield spread has widened by about 35 basis points since late December to around 143 bps. In comparison, the equivalent Dutch spread has narrowed slightly over that period to less than 40 bps, as Netherlands is expected to retain a similar rating level with Germany.

(Reporting by London Government bond desk)