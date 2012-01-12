LONDON Spain sold 9.99 billion euros of government bonds on Tuesday - double its previously announced target - in a sale which analysts said was helped by the short-term nature of the debt, abundant liquidity and strong domestic demand.

Demand for the new three-year paper was 1.8 times the amount on offer, with average yields of 3.384 percent.

Spain also sold bonds maturing in April and October 2016, which drew bids of 2.2 and 1.7 times the amount on offer. The average yields on both bonds fell compared with the last time they were auctioned.

COMMENTARY:

NICK STAMENKOVIC, BOND STRATEGIST, RIA CAPITAL MARKETS, EDINBURGH

"Pretty decent demand. It's a step in the right direction, but the bigger test will be the longer-dated auctions further down the road. Clearly the ECB's 3-year LTRO has been a significant factor behind the recent improvement in sentiment in short-dated Italian and Spanish bond markets and it looks like domestic investors, particularly banks, are probably the biggest buyers today.

"It's encouraging, but it's just the start of a very heavy issuance programme in the first quarter. There's a lot more supply to come."

PETER CHATWELL, RATE STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE

"This is another blow-out auction from Spain, following on from December's larger-than-expected auction. Clearly demand is being driven by the LTRO, and it is serving to build a lot of momentum into the peripheral market more generally."

MICHAEL LEISTER, STRATEGIST, DZ BANK, FRANKFURT

"It's a very successful auction indeed. Most notable is the total issue size of 10 billion which is basically double the maximum target announced ahead of the auction.

"A very successful one which bodes well for the Italian auction tomorrow but it shows again that for now there seems to be very substantial demand for short-dated paper and the market seems to be very complacent for now buying these papers which match the maturity of the ECB tender."

"Basically the only reason this has been taken down so well is abundant ECB liquidity and with another one coming up in February, just for now the market seems very complacent.

"But one should not forget that as much as they issue at the short end, the overall average maturity of their debt stock is decreasing and that's something I guess the rating agencies in particular will have a close eye on."

MARKET REACTION:

- Bund future down 33 ticks at 139.02 vs 139.17 before auction.

- Spanish/German 10-yr government bond yield spread xx bps vs 340 bps before auction.

BACKGROUND:

- Italy follows up with sales of two lines of 2014 and one of 2018 bonds on Friday. The Spanish and Italian auctions are seen as tests of investor appetite for the debt of the two countries at the forefront of the sovereign debt crisis.

- Italy must refinance more than 90 billion euros of longer-term bonds falling due between February and April.